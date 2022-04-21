Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Buys Shares of 81,880 Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 81,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,139,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.66% of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHJ. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $623,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $265,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $326,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC raised its stake in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 10.6% during the third quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 9,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 7.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 35,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after purchasing an additional 2,329 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHJ traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $47.91. 1,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,359. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.88. Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $47.90 and a 12 month high of $51.45.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.