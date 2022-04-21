Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Buys Shares of 4,519 Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,364,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VOOG. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 3,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 1,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 29,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,907,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 1,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOOG traded up $1.94 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $264.09. 3,191 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 233,419. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $264.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $279.14. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $237.48 and a 1-year high of $306.64.

