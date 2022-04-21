Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Acquires Shares of 2,908 Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,908 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,651,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 631 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 24.4% during the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 102 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 23.8% during the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 104 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 1,962 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,468 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $561.00 to $627.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $520.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $491.00 to $527.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $576.43.

In other news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 3,318 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.45, for a total transaction of $1,633,949.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 4,498 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.00, for a total transaction of $2,712,294.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,904,124. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,566 shares of company stock valued at $7,051,086. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

COST stock traded down $1.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $602.50. 37,126 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,557,846. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $365.29 and a one year high of $612.27. The stock has a market cap of $267.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $549.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $526.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.18. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The firm had revenue of $51.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 25.46%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile (Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.