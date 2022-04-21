Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Acquires Shares of 120,141 Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 120,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,287,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.50% of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 102.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 61,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,685,000 after purchasing an additional 19,319 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 1,837.5% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 43,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 41,343 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 13,345 shares during the period. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co raised its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 38,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 2,280 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

DFAE stock traded down $0.13 on Thursday, reaching $25.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,648,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,050. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 52 week low of $23.92 and a 52 week high of $30.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.05.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.