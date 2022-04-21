American Resources Co. (NASDAQ:AREC) President Thomas M. Sauve Purchases 5,000 Shares of Stock

American Resources Co. (NASDAQ:AREC – Get Rating) President Thomas M. Sauve purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.27 per share, for a total transaction of $11,350.00. Following the acquisition, the president now directly owns 4,424,501 shares in the company, valued at $10,043,617.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

AREC opened at $2.33 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. American Resources Co. has a twelve month low of $1.58 and a twelve month high of $4.22. The firm has a market cap of $153.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.88 and a beta of -0.28.

American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.54 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Resources Co. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of American Resources from $3.75 to $4.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of American Resources in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its position in American Resources by 71.3% during the 4th quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 24,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 10,381 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in American Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in American Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $167,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in American Resources by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 93,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 15,300 shares in the last quarter. 8.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Resources Corporation engages in the extraction, processing, transportation, distribution, and sale of metallurgical coal to the steel industries. The company supplies raw materials; and sells coal used in pulverized coal injections. It has a portfolio of operations located in the Pike, Knott, and Letcher Counties in Kentucky; and Wyoming County, West Virginia.

