América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) Hits New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $21.00 to $23.00. The company traded as high as $22.60 and last traded at $22.21, with a volume of 1734441 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.29.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on América Móvil in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded América Móvil from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Bank of America downgraded América Móvil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded América Móvil from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, América Móvil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.60.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Shilanski & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in América Móvil in the first quarter valued at about $219,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in shares of América Móvil in the first quarter worth about $182,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of América Móvil by 25.1% in the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 37,017 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $783,000 after acquiring an additional 7,431 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp increased its holdings in shares of América Móvil by 1.8% in the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 28,719 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of América Móvil by 10.4% in the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 32,467 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 3,067 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.02% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.17. The company has a market capitalization of $69.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.10). América Móvil had a return on equity of 23.91% and a net margin of 19.73%. The business had revenue of $10.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.97 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AmÃ©rica MÃ³vil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

