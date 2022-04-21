Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) Announces Earnings Results

Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports. Amerant Bancorp had a net margin of 30.65% and a return on equity of 8.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share.

AMTB stock traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $29.94. The company had a trading volume of 101,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,343. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Amerant Bancorp has a 12-month low of $17.55 and a 12-month high of $36.72.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Amerant Bancorp’s payout ratio is 1.99%.

In other news, Director A. Gustavo J. Vollmer sold 5,651 shares of Amerant Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.42, for a total value of $188,856.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director A. Gustavo J. Vollmer sold 13,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total value of $462,438.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 36,175 shares of company stock worth $1,224,598 in the last 90 days. 17.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMTB. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 108.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 3,022 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Amerant Bancorp by 164.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 4,448 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Amerant Bancorp by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amerant Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Amerant Bancorp from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Amerant Bancorp from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amerant Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.29.

Amerant Bancorp Inc operates as the bank holding company for Amerant Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; and certificates of deposits. It also provides variable and fixed rate commercial real estate loans; loans secured by owner-occupied properties; loans to domestic and foreign individuals primarily secured by personal residence; working capital loans, asset-based lending, participations in shared national credits, purchased receivables, and small business administration loans; loans to financial institutions and acceptances; and consumer loans and overdrafts, such as automobile, personal, or loans secured by cash or securities and revolving credit card agreements.

