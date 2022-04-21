Amada (OTCMKTS:AMDLY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $31.10

Amada Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AMDLY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $31.10 and last traded at $31.10, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.10.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 0.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.12.

Amada Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, leases, repairs, maintains, checks, and inspects metalworking machinery and equipment in Japan, North America, Europe, China, Asia, and internationally. The company offers sheet metal fabrication machines, including laser machines, punch and laser combination machines, turret punch presses, press brakes, and welders, as well as software solutions; general fabrication machines, such as shearing and deburring machines, corner shear, iron worker, AMS series, horizontal benders, tapping and fastener insertion machines, and environment related products; cutting fluids, lubricants, and other consumables; and range of tools for bending and punching.

