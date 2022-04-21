AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA) Receives C$31.31 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$31.69.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. CIBC reduced their price objective on AltaGas from C$34.00 to C$33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on AltaGas to C$35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. TD Securities lifted their target price on AltaGas from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on AltaGas from C$31.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$31.00 target price on shares of AltaGas in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

Shares of ALA opened at C$30.28 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$8.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$28.55 and a 200-day moving average of C$26.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.56. AltaGas has a 52 week low of C$21.23 and a 52 week high of C$31.16.

AltaGas ( TSE:ALA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 4th. The company reported C$0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.40 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.53 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AltaGas will post 1.9793497 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 15th. This is a positive change from AltaGas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. AltaGas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 121.90%.

About AltaGas

AltaGas Ltd. operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Utilities and Midstream segments. The Utilities segment owns and operates rate-regulated natural gas distribution and storage utilities in Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and the District of Columbia serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

