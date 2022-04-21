Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.530-$1.580 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE:PINE traded up $0.43 during trading on Thursday, reaching $19.23. 27,178 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,260. Alpine Income Property Trust has a 12 month low of $17.30 and a 12 month high of $21.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 4.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.63 million, a P/E ratio of 24.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.85 and a 200-day moving average of $18.95.

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.32). Alpine Income Property Trust had a net margin of 33.07% and a return on equity of 4.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Alpine Income Property Trust will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.62%. Alpine Income Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 136.71%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PINE shares. Jonestrading started coverage on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They set a hold rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alpine Income Property Trust currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.75.

In other news, major shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. acquired 9,551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.26 per share, for a total transaction of $174,401.26. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 855,939 shares in the company, valued at $15,629,446.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Daniel Earl Smith purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.60 per share, for a total transaction of $37,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 20,242 shares of company stock worth $371,264 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PINE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Alpine Income Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Alpine Income Property Trust by 17.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 136.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 5,697 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Alpine Income Property Trust by 167.6% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 12,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 7,879 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

