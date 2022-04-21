Alphr finance (ALPHR) Reaches Market Cap of $38,777.47

Alphr finance (ALPHR) traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 21st. One Alphr finance coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0224 or 0.00000053 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Alphr finance has traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar. Alphr finance has a market cap of $38,777.47 and approximately $37,758.00 worth of Alphr finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002384 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001816 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.18 or 0.00045704 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0714 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,080.89 or 0.07341558 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42,107.07 or 1.00338315 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.05 or 0.00035863 BTC.

Alphr finance Coin Profile

Alphr finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,729,085 coins. Alphr finance’s official Twitter account is @alphrfinance

