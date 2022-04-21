Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Upgraded to “Buy” at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Citigroup currently has $3,500.00 price target on the information services provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $2,965.00.

GOOGL has been the subject of several other research reports. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $4,183.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,750.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,750.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,090.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $3,408.10.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $2,560.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2,677.11 and a 200-day moving average of $2,785.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.91. The company has a market cap of $1.69 trillion, a PE ratio of 22.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet has a one year low of $2,193.62 and a one year high of $3,030.93.

Shares of Alphabet are scheduled to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $30.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $26.69 by $4.00. The company had revenue of $61.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.32 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.51% and a return on equity of 31.56%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $22.30 EPS. Analysts expect that Alphabet will post 116.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total transaction of $6,073,818.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence Page sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,574.16, for a total transaction of $257,416.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,527,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,266,914,548.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 549,698 shares of company stock valued at $20,324,689. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 1.1% during the third quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 383 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% in the third quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 507 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,357,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% in the third quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 650 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,738,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.5% in the third quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. now owns 162 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.7% in the third quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 588 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,572,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.47% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

