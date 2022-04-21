Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) Hits New 1-Year High at $23.25

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $23.25 and last traded at $22.49, with a volume of 1564436 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.34.

MDRX has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.59 and its 200 day moving average is $18.54. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.57, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.98.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions ( NASDAQ:MDRX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $391.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.63 million. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Paul Black sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.87, for a total transaction of $1,312,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard J. Poulton sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.83, for a total transaction of $208,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $235,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,720 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. 96.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX)

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

