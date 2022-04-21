Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $7.55

Shares of Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $7.55 and last traded at $7.59, with a volume of 37999 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.92.

ALLO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 11th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.62.

Get Allogene Therapeutics alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.47.

Allogene Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ALLO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.07. Allogene Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 667.74% and a negative return on equity of 25.83%. The firm had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.53) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.61 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CMO Rafael Amado sold 5,169 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.71, for a total value of $39,852.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David D. Chang sold 23,648 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.65, for a total value of $180,907.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,833 shares of company stock valued at $442,595 over the last three months. Company insiders own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 3.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,271,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,868,000 after purchasing an additional 249,253 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,661,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057,515 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,413,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,843,000 after buying an additional 899,729 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,623,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,059,000 after buying an additional 301,479 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Allogene Therapeutics by 1.6% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,217,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,684,000 after purchasing an additional 50,655 shares in the last quarter. 90.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allogene Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ALLO)

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Allogene Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allogene Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.