Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Shares Down 3.8%

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) shares were down 3.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $90.95 and last traded at $91.13. Approximately 165,483 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 31,797,488 shares. The stock had previously closed at $94.71.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alibaba Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. CLSA restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. HSBC decreased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $168.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Alibaba Group from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $180.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.75.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $127.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $242.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.97, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.89.

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The specialty retailer reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.32. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The company had revenue of $242.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BABA. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 2,141.9% during the third quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP now owns 22,643,329 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,123,770,000 after acquiring an additional 21,633,311 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 17,384,317 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,065,083,000 after acquiring an additional 591,700 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 19.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,323,393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,928,602,000 after buying an additional 2,838,191 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 8,899,470 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,057,168,000 after buying an additional 898,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Alibaba Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $947,037,000. 20.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

