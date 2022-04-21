Alapocas Investment Partners Inc. Takes Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Alapocas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 28,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $8,298,000. American Tower makes up approximately 6.4% of Alapocas Investment Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in American Tower by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 154,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,955,000 after purchasing an additional 7,446 shares in the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC raised its position in American Tower by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 31,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,463,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York purchased a new position in shares of American Tower during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,065,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 7,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 172,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,692,000 after purchasing an additional 19,784 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

AMT traded up $8.82 on Wednesday, hitting $267.59. 1,768,266 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,035,542. American Tower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $220.00 and a fifty-two week high of $303.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $242.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $258.75. The stock has a market cap of $121.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.48.

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.16). American Tower had a return on equity of 34.57% and a net margin of 27.44%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.39. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 12th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 98.77%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $298.00 to $281.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of American Tower from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of American Tower from $350.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of American Tower from $294.00 to $279.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $288.29.

In other news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.16, for a total transaction of $394,574.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the ÂEarnings MaterialsÂ and ÂInvestor PresentationsÂ sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

