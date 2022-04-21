Alapocas Investment Partners Inc. Makes New $6.94 Million Investment in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Alapocas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 26,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,942,000. Ferrari comprises about 5.3% of Alapocas Investment Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Ferrari during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in Ferrari by 384.6% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Ferrari in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Ferrari by 2,025.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ferrari by 324.1% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. 38.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on RACE. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Ferrari from $260.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Ferrari from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €255.00 ($274.19) price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Redburn Partners raised Ferrari from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ferrari from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Ferrari from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ferrari has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $256.09.

Shares of RACE stock traded down $1.21 on Wednesday, hitting $221.64. The company had a trading volume of 183,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,660. The firm has a market cap of $40.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $213.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $234.08. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Ferrari has a twelve month low of $178.87 and a twelve month high of $278.78.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.31. Ferrari had a return on equity of 40.53% and a net margin of 19.47%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. Ferrari’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Ferrari will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be given a dividend of $1.362 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 19th.

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hyper cars; one-off and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

