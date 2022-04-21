Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) Price Target Raised to C$13.00 at National Bank Financial

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI – Get Rating) (TSE:AGI) had its price target upped by National Bank Financial from C$11.00 to C$13.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on AGI. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Alamos Gold from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. CIBC lowered their price target on Alamos Gold from C$14.50 to C$13.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Citigroup lowered Alamos Gold from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com began coverage on Alamos Gold in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Alamos Gold from C$14.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alamos Gold presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.32.

AGI stock opened at $8.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.00, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.08. Alamos Gold has a 1 year low of $6.51 and a 1 year high of $9.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.74.

Alamos Gold ( NYSE:AGI Get Rating ) (TSE:AGI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. The company had revenue of $203.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.05 million. Alamos Gold had a positive return on equity of 5.86% and a negative net margin of 8.10%. Analysts predict that Alamos Gold will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. Alamos Gold’s payout ratio is currently -58.82%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AGI. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alamos Gold by 104.2% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 4,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216 shares in the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alamos Gold in the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp purchased a new position in Alamos Gold in the 4th quarter worth about $81,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in Alamos Gold in the 4th quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Alamos Gold in the 4th quarter worth about $100,000. 60.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada, Mexico, the United States, and Turkey. It primary explores for gold and silver. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 5,587 ha located in Matachewan in the Northern Ontario, Canada.

