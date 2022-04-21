AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) PT Lowered to $158.00 at Morgan Stanley

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $165.00 to $158.00 in a research report report published on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AGCO from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $144.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Barclays lifted their target price on AGCO from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of AGCO in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on AGCO in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued an overweight rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of AGCO from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $149.91.

Get AGCO alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AGCO opened at $144.76 on Monday. AGCO has a 12 month low of $108.56 and a 12 month high of $158.62. The stock has a market cap of $10.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $133.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

AGCO ( NYSE:AGCO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $1.36. AGCO had a return on equity of 24.30% and a net margin of 8.05%. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AGCO will post 11.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.74%.

In related news, CFO Andrew H. Beck sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.83, for a total value of $3,295,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lara Thrush Long sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.55, for a total value of $105,795.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AGCO. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AGCO in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AGCO by 56.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in AGCO in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in AGCO in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of AGCO during the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.52% of the company’s stock.

About AGCO (Get Rating)

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AGCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.