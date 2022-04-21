Aeron 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $89,529.00 (ARNX)

Aeron (ARNX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 21st. Aeron has a total market cap of $8,461.16 and $89,529.00 worth of Aeron was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aeron coin can now be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Aeron has traded up 3.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aeron Coin Profile

ARNX is a coin. It was first traded on November 3rd, 2017. Aeron’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins. The official website for Aeron is aeron.aero . The Reddit community for Aeron is /r/aeronaero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aeron’s official Twitter account is @aeron_aero and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Aeron is medium.com/@aeronaero

According to CryptoCompare, “The solution that Aeron proposes, relies on blockchain technology to track aircraft maintenance and pilot logs. Aeron is constructing a database and an online system that is decentralized and hosts global data on aircraft, flight schools and pilots. This electronic logging system would enable pilots to have logs that can be verified online, making aviation safer for everyone involved. Aeron is performing its token upgrade. “

Buying and Selling Aeron

