Adshares Price Down 0.4% Over Last Week (ADS)

Adshares (ADS) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 21st. One Adshares coin can now be bought for $4.78 or 0.00011360 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Adshares has a market capitalization of $120.20 million and approximately $3.58 million worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Adshares has traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $98.08 or 0.00233132 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00007587 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0954 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Glasscoin (GLS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003381 BTC.

Elf Token (ELF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decimal (DEL) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Adshares Coin Profile

Adshares uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 28th, 2018. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 coins and its circulating supply is 25,151,618 coins. Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesNet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Adshares is adshares.net . The Reddit community for Adshares is /r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Adshares is the first 100% decentralized marketplace for programmatic advertising. The ecosystem connects publishers and advertisers and lets them make direct deals using ADS cryptocurrency. ADS is based on the ultra-fast blockchain, which was tested to process over 1M transfers per second – enough to support worldwide advertising network. More information can be found at https://adshares.net/. “

Buying and Selling Adshares

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adshares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Adshares should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Adshares using one of the exchanges listed above.

