ActiveOps (LON:AOM) Hits New 52-Week Low at $88.50

Shares of ActiveOps Plc (LON:AOM – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 88.50 ($1.15) and last traded at GBX 90 ($1.17), with a volume of 45819 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 93 ($1.21).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 122.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 156.09. The firm has a market capitalization of £64.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.89.

In other ActiveOps news, insider Richard John Jeffery purchased 157,108 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 95 ($1.24) per share, with a total value of £149,252.60 ($194,187.61). Also, insider Sean Francis Paul Finnan purchased 41,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 96 ($1.25) per share, with a total value of £39,799.68 ($51,782.05).

ActiveOps Plc provides management process automation software solutions worldwide. The company provides Workware+ solutions comprising ControliQ, a cloud-based employee performance management solution that enables organizations balance workloads and resource levels for various functions relating to operations; WorkiQ, workforce analytics and employee productivity monitoring solution, which enables organizations to manage productivity and employee wellbeing; and OpsIndex to score and benchmark key metrics based on industry sector and regional trends.

