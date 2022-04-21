Acme United (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Acme United (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of Acme United stock opened at $33.88 on Monday. Acme United has a 1 year low of $29.82 and a 1 year high of $48.31. The company has a market capitalization of $119.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 4.84, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.68.

Get Acme United alerts:

Acme United (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.60. Acme United had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 19.21%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Acme United’s payout ratio is 15.38%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Acme United by 4.3% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 187,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,145,000 after buying an additional 7,800 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Acme United by 64.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Acme United by 94.5% in the fourth quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 22,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 11,174 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Acme United by 0.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 178,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,837,000 after buying an additional 1,671 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Acme United by 443.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 5,340 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.98% of the company’s stock.

Acme United Company Profile (Get Rating)

Acme United Corporation supplies first aid and safety, cutting, sharpening, and measuring products to the school, home, office, hardware, sporting goods, and industrial markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company offers scissors, shears, knives, rulers, pencil sharpeners, paper trimmers, safety cutters, lettering products, glue guns, and other craft products under the Westcott brand name; and cutting tools under the Clauss brand.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Acme United Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acme United and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.