ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ACCO Brands Corporation is a world leader in branded office products. Its industry-leading brands include Swingline, Kensington, Wilson Jones, Quartet, GBC, and Day-Timer, among others. Under the GBC brand, the Company is also a leader in the professional printing market. “

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on ACCO Brands in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of ACCO stock opened at $7.80 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.24 and its 200-day moving average is $8.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $755.34 million, a PE ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 1.98. ACCO Brands has a 52 week low of $7.51 and a 52 week high of $9.77.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $570.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.93 million. ACCO Brands had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 5.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that ACCO Brands will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th were paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. ACCO Brands’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

In other news, CFO Neal V. Fenwick sold 66,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.60, for a total transaction of $570,291.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Boris Elisman sold 7,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $66,015.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 216,221 shares of company stock worth $1,857,793 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACCO. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 315,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,702,000 after acquiring an additional 76,829 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of ACCO Brands by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 469,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,050,000 after buying an additional 64,819 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of ACCO Brands by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 22,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in ACCO Brands in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,612,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in ACCO Brands by 102.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 903,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,008,000 after purchasing an additional 458,350 shares in the last quarter. 89.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer, school, technology, and office products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company provides computer and gaming accessories, calendars, planners, dry erase boards, school notebooks, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments and art products; stapling and punching products; and do-it-yourself tools.

