Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.26 EPS

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The healthcare product maker reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.26, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $11.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 27.06% and a net margin of 16.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.700-$ EPS and its FY22 guidance to at least $4.70 EPS.

ABT stock opened at $122.64 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $216.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.13, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $119.65 and a 200-day moving average of $125.47. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $105.36 and a 12-month high of $142.60.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 47.72%.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Julie L. Tyler sold 462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.29, for a total transaction of $55,111.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Nancy Mckinstry sold 1,614 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.42, for a total transaction of $187,901.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 7,896 shares of company stock valued at $926,454 over the last ninety days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. Camden National Bank raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 7,707 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $844,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 7,893 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.1% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 15,430 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ABT shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $157.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Cowen lifted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.83.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

