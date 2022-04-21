a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA) Trading Up 7.1%

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. (NYSE:AKA – Get Rating)’s share price was up 7.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.26 and last traded at $4.24. Approximately 2,769 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 295,670 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.96.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AKA shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on a.k.a. Brands from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on a.k.a. Brands from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on a.k.a. Brands from $11.70 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut a.k.a. Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.20.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.04.

a.k.a. Brands ( NYSE:AKA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $182.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.60 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 157.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jill Elizabeth Ramsey acquired 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.31 per share, for a total transaction of $51,720.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Myles B. Mccormick bought 15,305 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $61,220.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 37,305 shares of company stock worth $155,740.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of a.k.a. Brands by 61.3% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,812,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,768,000 after buying an additional 689,210 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in a.k.a. Brands by 72.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 778,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,198,000 after acquiring an additional 326,700 shares in the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in a.k.a. Brands in the 3rd quarter worth about $6,420,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of a.k.a. Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,922,000. Finally, Must Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of a.k.a. Brands by 62.4% during the fourth quarter. Must Asset Management Inc. now owns 428,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,891,000 after purchasing an additional 164,758 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.65% of the company’s stock.

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. operates a portfolio of online fashion brands in the United States, Australia, and internationally. It offers apparel, footwear, and accessories through its online stores under the Princess Polly, Culture Kings, Petal & Pup, mnml, and Rebdolls brands, as well as operates eight physical stores under the Culture Kings brand name.

