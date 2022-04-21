a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA) Trading Up 7.1%

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. (NYSE:AKA – Get Rating)’s share price was up 7.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.26 and last traded at $4.24. Approximately 2,769 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 295,670 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.96.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AKA shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on a.k.a. Brands from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on a.k.a. Brands from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on a.k.a. Brands from $11.70 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut a.k.a. Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.20.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.04.
In related news, CEO Jill Elizabeth Ramsey acquired 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.31 per share, for a total transaction of $51,720.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Myles B. Mccormick bought 15,305 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $61,220.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 37,305 shares of company stock worth $155,740.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of a.k.a. Brands by 61.3% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,812,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,768,000 after buying an additional 689,210 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in a.k.a. Brands by 72.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 778,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,198,000 after acquiring an additional 326,700 shares in the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in a.k.a. Brands in the 3rd quarter worth about $6,420,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of a.k.a. Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,922,000. Finally, Must Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of a.k.a. Brands by 62.4% during the fourth quarter. Must Asset Management Inc. now owns 428,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,891,000 after purchasing an additional 164,758 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.65% of the company’s stock.
About a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA)
a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. operates a portfolio of online fashion brands in the United States, Australia, and internationally. It offers apparel, footwear, and accessories through its online stores under the Princess Polly, Culture Kings, Petal & Pup, mnml, and Rebdolls brands, as well as operates eight physical stores under the Culture Kings brand name.
