a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA) Shares Gap Up to $4.05

Shares of a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. (NYSE:AKA – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $4.05, but opened at $4.24. a.k.a. Brands shares last traded at $4.12, with a volume of 102 shares traded.
AKA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of a.k.a. Brands from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp cut their price objective on a.k.a. Brands from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on a.k.a. Brands from $11.70 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of a.k.a. Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, a.k.a. Brands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.20.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.04.
In other a.k.a. Brands news, Director Myles B. Mccormick acquired 15,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $61,220.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jill Elizabeth Ramsey acquired 12,000 shares of a.k.a. Brands stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.31 per share, with a total value of $51,720.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 37,305 shares of company stock worth $155,740.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in a.k.a. Brands during the fourth quarter worth $3,295,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in a.k.a. Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of a.k.a. Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in a.k.a. Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Sylebra Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of a.k.a. Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $2,688,000. Institutional investors own 62.65% of the company’s stock.
About a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA)
a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. operates a portfolio of online fashion brands in the United States, Australia, and internationally. It offers apparel, footwear, and accessories through its online stores under the Princess Polly, Culture Kings, Petal & Pup, mnml, and Rebdolls brands, as well as operates eight physical stores under the Culture Kings brand name.
