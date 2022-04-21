a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA) Shares Gap Up to $4.05

Shares of a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. (NYSE:AKA – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $4.05, but opened at $4.24. a.k.a. Brands shares last traded at $4.12, with a volume of 102 shares traded.

AKA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of a.k.a. Brands from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp cut their price objective on a.k.a. Brands from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on a.k.a. Brands from $11.70 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of a.k.a. Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, a.k.a. Brands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.20.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.04.

a.k.a. Brands ( NYSE:AKA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $182.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.60 million. The firm’s revenue was up 157.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other a.k.a. Brands news, Director Myles B. Mccormick acquired 15,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $61,220.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jill Elizabeth Ramsey acquired 12,000 shares of a.k.a. Brands stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.31 per share, with a total value of $51,720.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 37,305 shares of company stock worth $155,740.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in a.k.a. Brands during the fourth quarter worth $3,295,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in a.k.a. Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of a.k.a. Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in a.k.a. Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Sylebra Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of a.k.a. Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $2,688,000. Institutional investors own 62.65% of the company’s stock.

About a.k.a. Brands

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. operates a portfolio of online fashion brands in the United States, Australia, and internationally. It offers apparel, footwear, and accessories through its online stores under the Princess Polly, Culture Kings, Petal & Pup, mnml, and Rebdolls brands, as well as operates eight physical stores under the Culture Kings brand name.

