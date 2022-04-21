$85.44 Million in Sales Expected for Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD – Get Rating) will post $85.44 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Goldman Sachs BDC’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $83.67 million and the highest estimate coming in at $87.20 million. Goldman Sachs BDC reported sales of $82.62 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Goldman Sachs BDC will report full-year sales of $352.06 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $341.58 million to $362.54 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $369.53 million, with estimates ranging from $353.03 million to $386.04 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Goldman Sachs BDC.

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $83.76 million during the quarter. Goldman Sachs BDC had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 55.46%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GSBD. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Goldman Sachs BDC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $19.50 in a report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com downgraded Goldman Sachs BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th.

GSBD stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $20.38. 2,954 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 516,676. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.80 and a 200-day moving average of $19.44. Goldman Sachs BDC has a 52-week low of $18.31 and a 52-week high of $20.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 1.33.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.83%. Goldman Sachs BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.24%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs BDC in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs BDC in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 1,662.7% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. 27.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

