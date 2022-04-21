8,100 Shares in Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP) Bought by Arete Wealth Advisors LLC

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,100 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CEQP. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 184.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 974 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new stake in Crestwood Equity Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Crestwood Equity Partners in the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners during the third quarter worth $228,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 8,565 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CEQP stock opened at $32.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.78. The company has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.41 and a beta of 3.15. Crestwood Equity Partners LP has a 1-year low of $23.57 and a 1-year high of $33.94.

Crestwood Equity Partners ( NYSE:CEQP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Crestwood Equity Partners had a positive return on equity of 0.09% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Crestwood Equity Partners LP will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.655 per share. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. This is a boost from Crestwood Equity Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Crestwood Equity Partners’s payout ratio is -119.05%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CEQP shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Crestwood Equity Partners from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Crestwood Equity Partners from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crestwood Equity Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.40.

Crestwood Equity Partners LP develops, acquires, owns, controls, and operates assets and operations in the energy midstream sector in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing North; Gathering and Processing South; and Storage and Logistics. The Gathering and Processing North segment offers natural gas, crude oil, and produced water gathering, compression, treating, processing, and disposal services to producers in the Williston Basin and Powder River Basin.

