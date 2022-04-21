8,100 Shares in Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP) Acquired by Arete Wealth Advisors LLC

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 8,100 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penbrook Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 42,725 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Crestwood Equity Partners by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,171 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 18,428 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Cohanzick Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 4.4% in the third quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC now owns 11,720 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners by 184.8% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 974 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the period. 47.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CEQP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Crestwood Equity Partners from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.40.

CEQP stock opened at $32.36 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.78. Crestwood Equity Partners LP has a 12 month low of $23.57 and a 12 month high of $33.94. The company has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.41 and a beta of 3.15.

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Crestwood Equity Partners had a positive return on equity of 0.09% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Crestwood Equity Partners LP will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be paid a $0.655 dividend. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. This is a positive change from Crestwood Equity Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Crestwood Equity Partners’s dividend payout ratio is -119.05%.

Crestwood Equity Partners LP develops, acquires, owns, controls, and operates assets and operations in the energy midstream sector in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing North; Gathering and Processing South; and Storage and Logistics. The Gathering and Processing North segment offers natural gas, crude oil, and produced water gathering, compression, treating, processing, and disposal services to producers in the Williston Basin and Powder River Basin.

