$8.44 Billion in Sales Expected for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) will post sales of $8.44 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Medtronic’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $8.36 billion to $8.46 billion. Medtronic reported sales of $8.19 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Medtronic will report full-year sales of $32.03 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $31.96 billion to $32.06 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $33.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $33.24 billion to $33.50 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Medtronic.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.91 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.46% and a return on equity of 14.57%. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MDT. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Medtronic from $128.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Medtronic from $129.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Medtronic from $142.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Truist Financial lowered Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $124.00 to $121.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.19.

In other Medtronic news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $75,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.30, for a total value of $631,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Medtronic by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 107,903,362 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $11,162,603,000 after purchasing an additional 4,883,180 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,974,329 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,033,399,000 after buying an additional 1,591,381 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 45,408,187 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,697,477,000 after purchasing an additional 217,800 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 25,370,323 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,624,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196,593 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Medtronic by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,494,541 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,320,796,000 after buying an additional 321,333 shares during the period. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MDT traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $113.70. 66,186 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,616,889. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.58. Medtronic has a fifty-two week low of $98.38 and a fifty-two week high of $135.89. The stock has a market cap of $152.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 69.42%.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

