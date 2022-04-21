$7.62 Billion in Sales Expected for D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHIGet Rating) will post sales of $7.62 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seventeen analysts have issued estimates for D.R. Horton’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $7.92 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $7.43 billion. D.R. Horton posted sales of $6.45 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 18.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that D.R. Horton will report full-year sales of $35.32 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $34.60 billion to $36.84 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $38.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $33.20 billion to $43.34 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow D.R. Horton.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHIGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.37. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 30.88%. The firm had revenue of $7.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have commented on DHI. UBS Group began coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $125.00 to $104.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $126.00 price objective on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $100.00 to $82.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.68.

Shares of DHI traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $73.26. 2,432,419 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,919,484. D.R. Horton has a 1-year low of $68.79 and a 1-year high of $110.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 6.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $79.62 and a 200-day moving average of $89.95. The stock has a market cap of $25.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.65.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 7.22%.

In related news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 423 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.46, for a total transaction of $36,149.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 4,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.53, for a total transaction of $354,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,545 shares of company stock worth $482,980 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in D.R. Horton by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 704 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in D.R. Horton by 65.4% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 311 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in D.R. Horton by 2.0% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,525 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC increased its stake in D.R. Horton by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,745 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC increased its stake in D.R. Horton by 1.1% in the third quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 12,020 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Company Profile (Get Rating)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 31 states and 98 markets under the names of D.R.

