$668.68 Million in Sales Expected for Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP – Get Rating) (TSE:BEP) to report $668.68 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Brookfield Renewable Partners’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $628.64 million and the highest is $780.31 million. Brookfield Renewable Partners posted sales of $1.02 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 34.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Brookfield Renewable Partners will report full year sales of $2.66 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.27 billion to $3.03 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.34 billion to $3.30 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Brookfield Renewable Partners.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP – Get Rating) (TSE:BEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.07). Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative net margin of 5.84% and a negative return on equity of 1.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.22) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. CIBC raised shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research report on Monday, March 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Renewable Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.53.

Shares of NYSE:BEP traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $36.74. The stock had a trading volume of 8,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 430,545. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a 1 year low of $30.93 and a 1 year high of $41.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.16 and its 200-day moving average is $36.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.61 and a beta of 0.65.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This is a boost from Brookfield Renewable Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -182.86%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners during the first quarter worth $41,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners during the third quarter worth $44,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in the third quarter worth $50,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in the third quarter worth $60,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 59.1% in the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. 55.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass sources.

