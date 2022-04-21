6,659 Shares in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (NYSEARCA:SWAN) Acquired by Sweet Financial Partners LLC

Sweet Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (NYSEARCA:SWAN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 6,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 70.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $210,000.

SWAN stock opened at $29.96 on Thursday. Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF has a 1 year low of $29.51 and a 1 year high of $36.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.41.

