$64.41 Million in Sales Expected for Tattooed Chef, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTCF) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Tattooed Chef, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTCFGet Rating) to announce $64.41 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Tattooed Chef’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $58.00 million and the highest is $72.24 million. Tattooed Chef posted sales of $52.68 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 22.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tattooed Chef will report full year sales of $280.34 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $279.81 million to $281.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $347.28 million, with estimates ranging from $338.00 million to $353.83 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Tattooed Chef.

Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ:TTCFGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.07). Tattooed Chef had a negative return on equity of 15.08% and a negative net margin of 38.41%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Tattooed Chef from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

NASDAQ:TTCF traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 722,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 759,615. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.47. The company has a market capitalization of $787.02 million, a PE ratio of -9.62 and a beta of 0.24. Tattooed Chef has a 52-week low of $9.37 and a 52-week high of $25.35.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TTCF. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Tattooed Chef by 41.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 2,374 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Tattooed Chef in the second quarter valued at $340,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Tattooed Chef by 37.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 143,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,075,000 after buying an additional 39,272 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Tattooed Chef in the third quarter valued at $1,115,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Tattooed Chef by 32.0% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 4,378 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.83% of the company’s stock.

About Tattooed Chef (Get Rating)

Tattooed Chef, Inc, a plant-based food company, produces and sells a portfolio of frozen foods. It supplies plant-based products to retailers in the United States. The company offers ready-to-cook bowls, zucchini spirals, riced cauliflower, acai and smoothie bowls, cauliflower crust pizza, and plant-based burgers.

