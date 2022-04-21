$54.82 Million in Sales Expected for City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Rating) will announce sales of $54.82 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for City’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $54.38 million to $55.25 million. City reported sales of $54.50 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that City will report full-year sales of $223.85 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $223.09 million to $224.61 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $236.94 million, with estimates ranging from $235.10 million to $238.78 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow City.

City (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $58.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.60 million. City had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 37.29%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CHCO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded City from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on City in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ CHCO traded up $0.77 on Friday, hitting $79.93. The company had a trading volume of 110,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,632. City has a 12-month low of $71.61 and a 12-month high of $86.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $78.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 0.59.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. City’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.33%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kenfarb & CO. purchased a new position in City during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in City during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of City by 300.0% during the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of City by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 562 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of City during the third quarter worth about $129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.13% of the company’s stock.

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

