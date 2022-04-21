$522.74 Million in Sales Expected for Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) will post $522.74 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Pure Storage’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $519.67 million to $530.00 million. Pure Storage reported sales of $412.71 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pure Storage will report full-year sales of $2.61 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.58 billion to $2.65 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $3.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.94 billion to $3.24 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Pure Storage.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $708.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $630.93 million. Pure Storage had a negative return on equity of 4.90% and a negative net margin of 6.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PSTG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Pure Storage from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pure Storage presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.30.

Shares of PSTG stock traded down $1.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $30.11. 88,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,855,473. The firm has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.10 and a beta of 1.46. Pure Storage has a fifty-two week low of $16.79 and a fifty-two week high of $36.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.41.

In related news, insider Ajay Singh sold 36,338 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.39, for a total value of $1,249,663.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 11,564 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total transaction of $407,052.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSTG. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in Pure Storage by 7.9% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 162,832 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,097,000 after purchasing an additional 11,972 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Pure Storage by 6.8% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,041 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Pure Storage by 10,971.7% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,185,558 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,829,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174,850 shares in the last quarter. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new stake in Pure Storage during the third quarter worth about $503,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Pure Storage by 14.8% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 10,528 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. 82.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pure Storage, Inc provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

