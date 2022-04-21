4imprint Group (LON:FOUR) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2,826.68

Shares of 4imprint Group plc (LON:FOUR – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,826.68 ($36.78) and traded as high as GBX 2,945 ($38.32). 4imprint Group shares last traded at GBX 2,875 ($37.41), with a volume of 22,733 shares.
FOUR has been the subject of several research reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,700 ($35.13) price target on shares of 4imprint Group in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 3,700 ($48.14) price objective on shares of 4imprint Group in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 4imprint Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,980 ($38.77).
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2,791.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,825.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.57, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of £817.30 million and a P/E ratio of 47.63.
About 4imprint Group (LON:FOUR)
4imprint Group plc operates as a direct marketer of promotional products in North America, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. It offers pens, bags, drinkware, embroidered apparel, business gifts, fitness and outdoor recreation/leisure, tradeshows and signage, home and work, and wellness and safety products.
