46,585 Shares in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) Acquired by Ameritas Advisory Services LLC

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 46,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,406,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vista Finance LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the 4th quarter worth $596,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $222,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 350,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,116,000 after acquiring an additional 19,812 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,166,000. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $307,000.

ARKK traded down $0.20 on Thursday, hitting $55.93. The company had a trading volume of 959,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,855,301. ARK Innovation ETF has a 12-month low of $51.85 and a 12-month high of $132.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.03.

