4,051 Shares in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) Purchased by Arete Wealth Advisors LLC

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LNT. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Alliant Energy by 71.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,180,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,829,000 after acquiring an additional 490,768 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Alliant Energy by 48.6% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,223,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,471,000 after acquiring an additional 400,258 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Alliant Energy by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,539,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,828,000 after buying an additional 295,036 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Alliant Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $16,736,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Alliant Energy by 216.0% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 372,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,875,000 after buying an additional 254,900 shares during the period. 74.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alliant Energy alerts:

NASDAQ LNT opened at $65.11 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.95. The stock has a market cap of $16.33 billion, a PE ratio of 24.85, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.44. Alliant Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $54.46 and a fifty-two week high of $65.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.52.

Alliant Energy ( NASDAQ:LNT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 18.37% and a return on equity of 11.44%. The firm had revenue of $927.00 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a $0.428 dividend. This is a boost from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $1.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is currently 65.27%.

Several research firms have commented on LNT. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Bank of America lowered shares of Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $57.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.50.

About Alliant Energy (Get Rating)

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alliant Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliant Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.