$401.82 Million in Sales Expected for Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) will announce $401.82 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Eagle Materials’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $416.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $385.00 million. Eagle Materials reported sales of $343.30 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 17%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Eagle Materials will report full year sales of $1.85 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.83 billion to $1.86 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $2.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.00 billion to $2.08 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Eagle Materials.

Get Eagle Materials alerts:

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The construction company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.10. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 28.58% and a net margin of 20.42%. The firm had revenue of $462.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.05 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently commented on EXP shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on Eagle Materials from $194.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Eagle Materials from $181.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Eagle Materials from $170.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on Eagle Materials from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.25.

Shares of EXP stock traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $128.52. 1,113 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 400,699. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $145.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 1.31. Eagle Materials has a 1-year low of $119.08 and a 1-year high of $169.15.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. Eagle Materials’s payout ratio is 11.36%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EXP. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Materials during the fourth quarter worth approximately $249,701,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in Eagle Materials by 211.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 817,453 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $107,217,000 after buying an additional 554,737 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Eagle Materials by 453.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 540,436 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $89,961,000 after buying an additional 442,802 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Eagle Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $65,760,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Eagle Materials by 3,563.7% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 124,786 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,367,000 after buying an additional 121,380 shares during the last quarter. 97.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Eagle Materials (Get Rating)

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eagle Materials (EXP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.