394 Shares in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Bought by Arete Wealth Advisors LLC

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in REGN. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 7,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,421,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $7,168,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 88,423 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,841,000 after purchasing an additional 20,763 shares during the period. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $342,000. Finally, Markel Corp increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Markel Corp now owns 79,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,080,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $607.14, for a total transaction of $60,714.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Plew Daniel P. Van sold 6,781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $613.99, for a total value of $4,163,466.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,459 shares of company stock worth $30,177,797 in the last quarter. 10.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

REGN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $825.00 to $775.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $700.00 to $745.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $640.00 to $645.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $754.00 to $728.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $724.63.

REGN stock opened at $719.62 on Thursday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $478.40 and a 52-week high of $747.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $666.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $633.62. The company has a quick ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.21.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $23.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $18.49 by $5.23. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 55.11% and a net margin of 50.24%. The firm had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $8.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 45.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

