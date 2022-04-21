3,629 Shares in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Purchased by Wintrust Investments LLC

Wintrust Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 3,629 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in American International Group by 47.2% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 22,774 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,295,000 after buying an additional 7,304 shares during the period. Alphastar Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of American International Group by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 5,518 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its stake in shares of American International Group by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 50,422 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,867,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of American International Group by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 522,025 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,681,000 after acquiring an additional 60,688 shares during the period. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank lifted its stake in shares of American International Group by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 96,988 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,515,000 after acquiring an additional 6,309 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on AIG. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of American International Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American International Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of American International Group from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of American International Group from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.33.

AIG opened at $64.41 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. American International Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.54 and a 1 year high of $65.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.93 billion, a PE ratio of 5.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.28.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The insurance provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $13.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.51 billion. American International Group had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 6.74%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.83%.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

