360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) Trading Up 6.5%

360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 6.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $14.42 and last traded at $14.41. 12,854 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,725,829 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.53.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on 360 DigiTech from $35.15 to $26.78 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded 360 DigiTech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.70.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.61.

360 DigiTech ( NASDAQ:QFIN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $8.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.97 by $1.61. 360 DigiTech had a return on equity of 43.82% and a net margin of 34.73%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that 360 DigiTech, Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. 360 DigiTech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.92%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of 360 DigiTech by 197.9% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 735,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,944,000 after purchasing an additional 488,541 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of 360 DigiTech by 164.1% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 350,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,111,000 after purchasing an additional 217,485 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of 360 DigiTech by 63.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 62,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 24,532 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of 360 DigiTech by 37.9% during the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 47,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 13,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its holdings in shares of 360 DigiTech by 16.4% during the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 31,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. 48.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

360 DigiTech, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a digital consumer finance platform under the 360 Jietiao brand in the People's Republic of China. Its platform provides online consumer finance products to the borrowers funded by institutional funding partners. The company also provides incremental credit assessment, collection, and other services, as well as guarantee for defaulted loans.

