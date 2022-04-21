$32.65 Million in Sales Expected for DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX – Get Rating) will report $32.65 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for DHI Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $33.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $32.47 million. DHI Group reported sales of $32.63 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 0.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DHI Group will report full-year sales of $138.65 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $136.49 million to $140.35 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $156.48 million, with estimates ranging from $152.08 million to $163.45 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for DHI Group.

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The business had revenue of $33.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.21 million. DHI Group had a negative net margin of 23.63% and a positive return on equity of 1.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently commented on DHX shares. TheStreet raised shares of DHI Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DHI Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on DHI Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DHI Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.08.

DHX traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.98. 459,534 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 255,341. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $295.56 million, a P/E ratio of -9.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.83 and a 200 day moving average of $5.56. DHI Group has a 12-month low of $2.75 and a 12-month high of $6.62.

DHI Group declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 15th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to repurchase up to 5.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DHX. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in DHI Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $106,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of DHI Group during the 4th quarter valued at $2,087,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of DHI Group by 0.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,701,695 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,619,000 after purchasing an additional 27,891 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of DHI Group by 418.0% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 164,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 132,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Options Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of DHI Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $137,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.56% of the company’s stock.

DHI Group, Inc provides data, insights, and employment connections through specialized services for technology professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates Dice that offers job postings of technology and non-technology companies for industries, such as positions for software engineers, big data professionals, systems administrators, database specialists, project managers, and other technology and engineering professionals; and ClearanceJobs, an Internet-based career network, which matches security-cleared professionals with hiring companies searching for employees.

