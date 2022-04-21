3,148 Shares in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Acquired by Arete Wealth Advisors LLC

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 3,148 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PSX. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,592,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 409.7% during the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 793,659 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $55,580,000 after purchasing an additional 637,946 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 13.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,877,915 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $271,571,000 after purchasing an additional 446,011 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 28.9% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,868,208 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $130,831,000 after purchasing an additional 418,359 shares during the period. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 5.6% during the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 7,626,638 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $534,094,000 after purchasing an additional 402,779 shares during the period. 67.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Phillips 66 stock opened at $88.87 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $83.62 and a 200-day moving average of $80.35. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $63.19 and a 1 year high of $94.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $42.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.51.

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $1.01. The business had revenue of $33.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.11 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 12.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.16) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently 124.32%.

In related news, VP Paula Ann Johnson sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total transaction of $1,080,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert A. Herman sold 8,169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.87, for a total transaction of $701,472.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 146,469 shares of company stock valued at $12,955,593 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PSX. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.40.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

