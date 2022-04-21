3,142 Shares in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Purchased by Arete Wealth Advisors LLC

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,142 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 413.3% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 385 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 904.8% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 422 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $86.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Gordon Haskett decreased their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.29.

NYSE:TJX opened at $66.78 on Thursday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.92 and a 12 month high of $77.35. The firm has a market cap of $78.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $63.16 and its 200-day moving average is $67.68.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.12). TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 55.47%. The firm had revenue of $13.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. This is a positive change from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 38.52%.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

