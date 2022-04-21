$3.58 Earnings Per Share Expected for Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) to report $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eighteen analysts have made estimates for Discover Financial Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.24 to $3.89. Discover Financial Services posted earnings of $5.04 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 29%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will report full year earnings of $14.19 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.14 to $14.93. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $14.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.80 to $15.96. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Discover Financial Services.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.03. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 41.22% and a return on equity of 45.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.59 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently issued reports on DFS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $135.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Wolfe Research cut their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $160.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Piper Sandler upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $142.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Discover Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.05.

In related news, CFO John Greene sold 4,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.95, for a total value of $568,481.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Daniel Peter Capozzi sold 8,649 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.59, for a total transaction of $1,077,578.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,892 shares of company stock worth $1,747,661 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Girard Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DFS traded down $2.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $116.53. 1,245,818 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,799,688. Discover Financial Services has a 52 week low of $97.84 and a 52 week high of $135.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.41. The firm has a market cap of $33.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

