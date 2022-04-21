$3.58 Billion in Sales Expected for Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) to announce sales of $3.58 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Devon Energy’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.75 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.49 billion. Devon Energy reported sales of $1.76 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 103.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Devon Energy will report full year sales of $15.47 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $14.71 billion to $17.06 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $15.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.23 billion to $16.26 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Devon Energy.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The energy company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 26.76% and a net margin of 23.60%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Devon Energy from $51.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Devon Energy from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Devon Energy from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Devon Energy from $39.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.11.

In other Devon Energy news, Director Ann G. Fox sold 9,027 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.67, for a total transaction of $529,614.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Clay M. Gaspar sold 30,000 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.75, for a total value of $1,912,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 765,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,781,627.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 164,251 shares of company stock valued at $9,827,922. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVN. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 51.6% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 758 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DVN traded down $1.85 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $61.15. 10,678,439 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,149,231. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $40.62 billion, a PE ratio of 15.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.26. Devon Energy has a 52 week low of $20.79 and a 52 week high of $65.45.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 11th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.54%. This is a boost from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is currently 95.92%.

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

