$3.14 Billion in Sales Expected for State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) to announce sales of $3.14 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for State Street’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.40 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.05 billion. State Street posted sales of $3.03 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that State Street will report full-year sales of $13.01 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $12.48 billion to $13.59 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $14.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.61 billion to $15.04 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow State Street.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. State Street had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 11.59%. State Street’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share.

STT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on State Street from $123.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Citigroup downgraded shares of State Street from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of State Street from $104.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on State Street from $106.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Argus upgraded State Street from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, State Street currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.29.

Shares of State Street stock opened at $75.91 on Monday. State Street has a fifty-two week low of $72.40 and a fifty-two week high of $104.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $86.29 and a 200 day moving average of $92.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.52.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st were issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. State Street’s payout ratio is 30.89%.

In other State Street news, EVP Andrew Erickson sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $1,424,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STT. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in State Street by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 22,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in State Street by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,124 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in State Street by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,755 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in State Street by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 48,049 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,469,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, MMA Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of State Street by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC now owns 2,691 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About State Street (Get Rating)

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

